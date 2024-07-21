The OCM revealed that Allianz Malaysia Berhad, its Official Insurance Partner, will provide protection for the entire Malaysian Contingent participating in the XXXIII Olympic Games Paris 2024.

“Allianz Malaysia began supporting OCM last year and part of their sponsorship includes protection for Malaysian Contingent to all major Multi-Sport Games under the jurisdiction of OCM” said Tan Sri Dato’ Sri (Dr.) Mohamad Norza Zakaria, President of OCM.

Tan Sri Dr. Norza added: “For the Paris Olympics, the Malaysian Contingent powered by 26 athletes, will be covered by Allianz throughout their stay in Paris”,

“The support from Allianz, a global brand and a leading insurance company, will provide confidence and encouragement to our athletes when they represent Malaysia at the Olympic Games”,

“Allianz is closely associated with and actively supports sports and we are thrilled to have their support. A partner like Allianz will benefit us extensively. They are actively involved in sports and became one of the Worldwide Olympic Partners in supporting the Olympic Movement at global level. I believe there is much we can learn from Allianz and leverage their network to assist our athletes”.

“We are happy to ‘protect’ our Malaysian Contingent participating in the Paris Olympics. This is our contribution to Malaysian sports. While the athletes focus on trainings and competitions, we play our role as insurers to ensure they are protected during their stay in France. Allianz Malaysia started this partnership with OCM when we provided travel protection to the Malaysian Contingent competing in the last Tokyo Olympics.

“We realised then that we could do more for OCM and the national athletes, so we decided to formalize our partnership by providing additional insurance coverage for the Malaysian Contingents to the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022 and the 32nd SEA Games Cambodia 2023” said Sean Wang, Chief Executive Officer of Allianz Malaysia.

Sean added: “On this note, I would like to wish our athletes at the Paris Olympics the best and hope they make us proud. They can always count on our support and prayers for their success”.

As part of this partnership, Allianz will provide travel insurance coverage to the entire Malaysian Contingent including officials from OCM. Allianz Malaysia will also continue the “MoveForward” program for current and former national athletes. This programme is primed to support the athletes during their transition from sports career by enhancing their soft skills and financial literacy.

Like this: Like Loading...