The Beast grabbed headlines around the world this weekend with a stunning debut victory but here’s how he likely celebrated later that night

There wasn’t a dry eye in Lusail when Enea Bastianini (Gresini Ducati) romped over the line to take his debut MotoGP™ victory. It’s been quite some time since we’ve seen an outpouring of emotion like that, with those scenes rightly grabbing the attention of millions around the world. So with The Beast now on everybody’s lips, let’s take a look at a few things you might not know about the 2020 Moto2™ World Champion.