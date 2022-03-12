The Beast grabbed headlines around the world this weekend with a stunning debut victory but here’s how he likely celebrated later that night
There wasn’t a dry eye in Lusail when Enea Bastianini (Gresini Ducati) romped over the line to take his debut MotoGP™ victory. It’s been quite some time since we’ve seen an outpouring of emotion like that, with those scenes rightly grabbing the attention of millions around the world. So with The Beast now on everybody’s lips, let’s take a look at a few things you might not know about the 2020 Moto2™ World Champion.
1. First up, Bastianini is a huge animal lover and has two dogs. The first is called Fendi, who now lives with his parents. And the second is a French Bulldog brilliantly named Hagrid.
2. As you might be able to guess, Bastianini’s favourite film is Harry Potter and his favourite character of all time? You guessed it, Hagrid.
3. We might see the Italian backflipping after his next victory as he used to do gymnastics and diving as a kid.
4. Enea’s best friends throughout the various motorcycling paddocks are Tatsuki Suzuki, Nicolo Bulega and Mattia Casadei, with both Suzuki and Bulega joining him for a celebratory dinner following his Qatar win.
5. There’s a long way to go, but… if Bastianini wins the 2022 MotoGP™ title he’s promised to dye his hair the colour of the Italian flag just like Valentino Rossi did back in 1999.
6. The Beast’s favourite sweet treat is a pistachio soufflé – something we’re sure he was tucking into on Sunday night.
7. If he was to rustle up a dessert for his friends and family to enjoy, his speciality is making pancakes.
8. Bastianini’s favourite number is 33 for a couple of reasons: he won the Moto2™ title with it but also because he started riding bikes at the age of three years and three months. He had to change when heading to MotoGP™ so opted for 23 because Michael Jordan is one of his inspirations.
9. His all-time favourite MotoGP™ moment is Marco Simoncelli winning the 250cc World Championship – he now shares the same manager as Marco too: Carlo Pernat.
10. The 24-year-old has amazingly never been to a concert before. His favourite music genre is classical as well.
- www.motogp.com