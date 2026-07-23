With three different winners in the men’s competition so far, reigning champion Rhiannan Iffland (AUS) chasing another victory at one of her most successful venue, and the championship entering its decisive second half, the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series arrives in Mostar for one of the most anticipated stops of the season. From July 30 to August 1, athletes from 13 nations will gather beneath the iconic Stari Most bridge as Bosnia and Herzegovina celebrates ten years on the World Series calendar.

As the championship enters its second half, every point becomes increasingly valuable. Three stops have produced three different winners in the men’s competition, with Aidan Heslop (GBR), James Lichtenstein (USA) and Constantin Popovici (ROU) each taking a victory to leave the race for the King Kahekili Trophy wide open. Heslop’s remarkable comeback season following last year’s injury has propelled the Brit to the top of the standings, despite competing as a wildcard. He now has a chance to become the next male wildcard athlete to capture the overall World Series title, after Gary Hunt (FRA) achieved the feat in 2025.

Fresh from his Copenhagen victory, Popovici returns to the venue where he celebrated his latest Mostar triumph in 2025, looking to maintain his momentum. The 37-year-old Romanian is also on the verge of another milestone, as he is currently tied for second place on the all-time winners list with 11 World Series victories.

The women’s competition returns to one of Rhiannan Iffland’s happiest hunting grounds. To date, it has been held in Mostar eight times, producing five different winners – but Iffland remains the only athlete to have celebrated victory more than once in this location. The Australian’s record four victories, including last year’s event, make her the most successful diver ever at Stari Most. As the current World Series leader continues her pursuit of an unprecedented tenth consecutive overall title, another win in Bosnia and Herzegovina would strengthen her position further heading into the final two events.

However, her rivals arrive with milestones of their own within reach. Canada’s Molly Carlson needs just one more podium finish to reach a tally of 25 in the World Series, while last year’s runner-up in Mostar, Xantheia Pennisi of Australia, returns to one of her strongest venues. Another top-three finish there would mark her tenth career podium in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Looking at the overall standings, Simone Leathead (CAN), Carlson, as well as the Americans Lisa Faulkner and Kaylea Arnett, are all currently in contention for the podium spots, as the season enters its decisive phase.

Few venues embody the spirit of cliff diving quite like Stari Most. Since joining the World Series calendar in 2015, the UNESCO World Heritage Site has become one of the sport’s most iconic venues, providing the setting for many unforgettable moments – from Jonathan Paredes‘s first World Series victory in 2015 and Constantin Popovici’s perfect score of five 10s in 2019, to championship-winning performances.

Built in the 16th century, the elegant stone arch has connected the banks of the emerald Neretva River for over 450 years, remaining at the heart of Mostar’s centuries-old diving tradition. In tribute to this heritage, the first round of diving will once again be contested directly from the historic bridge, after which the competition will move to the purpose-built platform for the remaining rounds.

Adding to the anniversary atmosphere, this year the event takes place at the height of the Bosnian summer for the first time. Taking place at the turn of July and August, the competition will be held during Mostar’s busiest season, when soaring temperatures and thousands of visitors transform the banks of the Neretva River into a natural amphitheatre for one of the world’s most spectacular sporting events.

A decade after the World Series first arrived beneath the famous stone arch, Mostar has become much more than just a venue. It is where centuries of local tradition meet the highest level of modern cliff diving, and where one of the defining weekends of the chase for the 2026 King Kahekili Trophy takes place.

Wildcards in Mostar (women, men): Stella Forsyth (AUS), Maike Halbisch (GER), Morgane Herculano (SUI), Iris Schmidbauer (GER); Michael Foisy (CAN), Miguel Garcia (COL), Sergio Guzman (MEX), Aidan Heslop (GBR), Yolotl Martinez (MEX), Pierrick Schafer (SUI).

Standings (after 3 of 6 events)

WOMEN

1- Rhiannan Iffland AUS – 57pts.

2- Simone Leathead CAN – 37

3- Molly Carlson CAN – 33

4- Lisa Faulkner USA – 33

5- Kaylea Arnett USA – 31

MEN

1- Aidan Heslop (W) GBR – 52pts.

2- James Lichtenstein USA – 44

3- Constantin Popovici ROU – 35

4- Catalin Preda ROU – 32

5- Jonathan Paredes MEX – 23

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