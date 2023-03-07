THE ASEAN Para Sports Federation (APSF) and Cambodia ASEAN Para Games Organising Committee (CAMAPGOC) are scheduled to meet at the end of the month to finalise various organisational preparations for the upcoming 12th ASEAN Para Games Cambodia 2023 (12th APG).

The Federation’s delegation, led by President Major General Osoth Bhavilai, and CAMAPGOC are scheduled for the 2nd Coordination Committee (Co-Comm) meeting in Phnom Penh from 28 to 30 March to deliberate on key organisational areas to ensure the hosts’ readiness in the staging the Games for the first time ever.

On the agenda will be a discussion on sports, technical and rules, classification, anti-doping measures, broadcast plans, ceremonies, Games Village as well as the readiness of competition venues at the Morodok Techo Sports Complex.

The three-day meeting will also include the Technical Delegates (TDs) meeting and the Chef de Mission (CDM) Seminar which will see the participation of contingent heads from all 11 countries. Participating CDMs and Technical Delegates from all 13 sports listed in the 12th APG are also scheduled to visit competition venues to have a closer look at the existing facilities.

In a recent briefing at the 32nd APSF Executive Committee (EXCO) meeting, CAMAPGOC Deputy Secretary-General Yi Veasna assured member nations of Cambodia’s readiness and that the Games’ preparation is well on track.

“Cambodia is confident of staging a successful Games despite being a first-time host…support from various parties, stakeholders, sponsors, media and the masses have been tremendous and preparation has been going on well according to schedule,” said Veasna, who is also APSF’s Vice-President (Development) and the Secretary-General of NPC Cambodia.

APSF President Maj Gen Bhavilai meanwhile said, both APSF and CAMAPGOC are aware of the challenges ahead and need to work hand in hand in key functional areas to avoid any glitches and ensure smooth delivery of the Games.

“The upcoming Co-Comm, CDM Seminar and Technical Delegates meetings are important not only to gauge Cambodia’s readiness but more importantly, also the Games are held in accordance with the Games’ procedures and regulations to ensure fair play and athletes’ welfare are well taken care of,” said Maj Gen Bhavilai.

The 12th ASEAN Para Games is scheduled from 3 to 9 June 2023 with 13 sports and a demo sport (e-Sports) all ready to be contested. Both the opening and closing ceremonies will be held at the Morodok Techo Stadium on the 3rd and 9th of June respectively.

Sports confirmed for the Games are Athletics, Para-badminton, Boccia, Chess, Goalball, Football-Seven-a-Side, Football Five-a-Side, Judo, Powerlifting, Para-swimming, Table Tennis, Sitting Volleyball and Wheelchair Basketball.

“Challenges do exist but APSF will continue to pull our resources and work closely with CAMAPGOC to ensure that the Games is held in accordance with APSF’s regulations, especially in classification, sports rules, technical and anti-doping,” said Maj Gen Bhavilai, adding that other matters to be discussed include broadcasting, ceremonies as well as hosts’ readiness in technology and information technology.

Prior to the Co-Comm meeting, Maj Gen Bhavilai and Secretary-General Senior Colonel Wandee Tosuwan will be in Seam Reap as APSF representatives for the Royal Torch Lighting Ceremony, scheduled on March 21 at the Angkor Wat Temple, to mark the organisation of the 32nd SEA Games and 12th ASEAN Para Games 2023.

In the presence of the King of Cambodia, the torch will be lit up during sunrise at Angkor Wat, marking the start of the torch’s multi-country journey through Southeast Asia, before making its way back to the Morodok Techo National Stadium in Phnom Penh on May 5 for the official opening ceremony of the Games.

Meanwhile, the APSF Board of Governors (BoG), the federation’s highest decision-making authority, will meet on Wednesday (8th March) to discuss various organisational matters including the Cambodia Games’ preparation.

Like this: Like Loading...