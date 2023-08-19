Stage 4 of the 2023 SPAR Swiss Epic – from St. Moritz to Davos, on Friday, 18 August – was action packed. Crashes and near misses, rather than head-to-head racing, provided the drama as Torpado Bulls and Wilier Pirelli emerged victorious on the day.

Katazina Sosna and Irina Lützelschwab were the beneficiaries of a crash that brought down Adelheid Morath and Kim le Court, in the UCI Women’s race. While Daniel Geismayr and Wout Alleman outsprinted Martin Stošek and Marc Stutzmann, in the UCI Men’s, after Geizmayr and Stošek had flirted with disaster in the run into the finish.

The Queen Stage of the 2023 race took the teams from St. Moritz to Davos along a 73 kilometre course. The route took in 1 950 meters of climbing and included the highest point of the race, the summit of the Scaletta Pass at 2 606 meters above sea level. It also included a spectacular finale, from Scaletta down towards Davos, along the Dürrboden Trail and a series of forestry road descents through the Dischma Valley.

Having started the day with a 20 minute lead over the Davos Klosters team, the Elysator Efficient Infinity Insure squad had only to mark their rivals.

“Around 25 kilometres into the day we were climbing a forestry road which was going to drop into a singletrack,” Vera Looser began the explanation of the day’s most dramatic incident. “We were going quite fast because Kim and I wanted to lead into the singletrack to control the pace. As Kim looked behind to check where I was Adelheid changed her line, bringing them both down.”

It was immediately apparent that both Morath and Le Court were in significant pain. The European Marathon Champion was first to her feet but was holding her shoulder and palpating for bones out of place. Le Court remained curled up in the foetal position before slowly rising and remounting her bike under the watchful eye of Looser.

“Kim is like my little sister, to see her hurt like that also breaks my heart,” a visibly emotional Looser confessed. “I know how strong she is, she was walking things she would normally ride. But she still wanted to finish. I said to her; ‘Kim, if you want to stop. we can. It’s only a bike race.’ But she kept telling me; ‘No, I want to finish. I will finish.’ Her fighting spirit was amazing! Hats off to her.”

Having waited together for a moment to see what each team’s plan was Looser and Le Court pushed on, while Bettina Jannas remained with Morath. The German was taken from the course to hospital where it was revealed that she sustained a broken collarbone. The Mauritian was able to battle her way to the finish line, but never looked comfortable on the bike throughout the final 50 kilometres of the stage.

Torpado Bulls’ Katazina Sosna and Irina Lützelschwab were just behind the top two women’s teams when the crash took place. They continued to ride their own tempo and eventually won the stage,