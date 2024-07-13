Tetsuro Uki, the head coach of the Myanmar women’s national team ‘was pleased with the effort’ even though the 1-1 draw against India was not the best result.Myanmar were held to a 1-1 draw by India in their second friendly match at the Thuwunna Stadium with striker Win Theingi Tun’s 49th minute goal cancelling out India’s 47th minute lead through Pyari XaXa.Myanmar had beaten India 2-1 in the first friendly played a few days earlier.“We won the first match but drew the second game. A draw was not the best result, but I am pleased with the players’ effort,” said Uki.“We had to play hard due to the weather conditions, but in the second half, we created many chances to score.” #AFF

