World Rugby Awards return in a digital-first format after a special edition in 2020

Celebrations will last one week (6-10 December) with winners unveiled each day

Fans are expected to engage with six fan-voted categories opened from 15-21 November

Prestigious World Rugby Awards panel will select winners in six categories, including the newly-created World Rugby Men’s and Women’s 15s Dream Teams of the Year

The global rugby family can follow the prestigious Awards on World Rugby social platforms

After a special edition in 2020 due to the pandemic, the prestigious World Rugby Awards return in 2021 to celebrate on-field achievements of the calendar year and recognise the teams and individuals who have inspired players and fans around the world.

Placed at the end of the November international window, the biggest accolades in rugby union will be virtually handed to their recipients from 6-10 December. The 12 categories will be unveiled on World Rugby social media channels including Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube (@WorldRugby).

FANS AT THE HEART OF THE PROCESS

Six of these categories will be decided by an online public vote. From 15-21 November, rugby fans will be able to select their deserving winner for World Rugby Men’s and Women’s, 15s and Sevens Player of the Year as well as Men’s and Women’s Try of the Year on the Awards’ voting website and join the conversation using #WorldRugbyAwards.

The remaining six categories will be voted by the World Rugby Awards panel, a stellar team of rugby legends who will have the hard task of selecting winners for the World Rugby Breakthrough, Coach and Referee awards as well as the newly created Men’s and Women’s 15s Dream Teams of 2021.

World Rugby Awards 2021

Award (voted by) – date

World Rugby Referee Award (panel) – 6 Dec

International Rugby Players Men’s Try of the Year (fan) – 6 Dec

International Rugby Players Women’s Try of the Year (fan) – 6 Dec

World Rugby Breakthrough Player of the Year in association with Tudor (panel) – 7 Dec

World Rugby Coach of the Year (panel) – 7 Dec

World Rugby Vernon Pugh Award for Distinguished Service – 7 Dec

World Rugby Men’s 15s Dream Team of the Year in association with Capgemini (panel) – 8 Dec

World Rugby Women’s 15s Dream Team of the Year in association with Capgemini (panel) – 8 Dec

World Rugby Men’s Sevens Player of the Year in association with HSBC (fan) – 9 Dec

World Rugby Women’s Sevens Player of the Year in association with HSBC (fan) – 9 Dec

World Rugby Men’s 15s Player of the Year in association with Mastercard (fan) – 10 Dec

World Rugby Women’s 15s Player of the Year in association with Mastercard (fan) – 10 Dec

World Rugby Chairman Sir Bill Beaumont said: “We are excited to host our World Rugby Awards in an innovative format this year, putting the fans at the heart of rugby’s biggest accolades.

“During a whole week, we will honour teams and individuals, men and women, who have showcased tremendous talent on the field of play in the last calendar year. Rugby fans around the world will be able to engage and be part of the World Rugby Awards like never before: they will decide the fate in some of the most prestigious categories and discover the winners with first-class digital content designed for them.

“I am looking forward to seeing who rugby fans around the world will decide to honour.”

The nominations will be unveiled on Monday, 15 November, opening the voting process for rugby fans around the world. – WORLD RUGBY

