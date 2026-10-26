The new Audi Q91 marks the production debut of a technological world first: for the first time in the automotive industry, a three-dimensionally curved digital OLED panel is being used.

Third-generation digital OLED technology now offers new possibilities for safety and communication.

The Audi Q91 thus marks a milestone in the development of Audi lighting technology, whose OLED success story began ten years ago.

As the only automotive manufacturer to consistently advance OLED technology, Audi has transformed it from an innovative light source into an intelligent, digital means of communication.

Key facts about lighting in the Audi Q91:

World first in the Audi Q91: the first three-dimensionally curved digital OLED panels used in a production vehicle

Curved digital OLED panels precisely follow the contours of the vehicle and improve lateral visibility

The carrier glass of the digital OLED panels is only 0.1 millimeters thick

Ultra-thin glass technology enables a bend radius of up to 200 millimeters

Third-generation digital OLED technology with 512 segments distributed across six large digital OLED panels

Audi’s largest OLED panel to date: a curved outer panel with 99 segments; a middle panel with 84 segments; and an inner panel with 73 segments

Communication light contributes to increased road safety

New static, active, and semi-active digital light signatures with 3D effects

Ten years of OLED expertise in production vehicles

Advanced turn signal for clear communication with the vehicle’s surroundings

Digital Matrix LED headlights with the latest micro-LED technology for intelligent lighting assistance

World premiere: curved digital OLED technology sets a new benchmark

The Audi Q91 is the first Audi model to use digital OLED panels in a curved design

This is made possible by innovative ultra-thin glass technology. The carrier glass of the OLED panels is just 0.1 millimeters thick, roughly the thickness of a human hair.

This allows the panels to bend to a radius of up to 200 millimeters and follow the contours of the vehicle body.

The three-dimensional design not only enables new options for design but also offers functional benefits. By positioning the OLEDs in the outer areas of the rear lights, the light is visible even from wider lateral viewing angles.

The improved lateral visibility contributes directly to road safety. The communication light, with warning symbols integrated into the respective rear-light signature, can provide other road users with additional visual warnings of accident and breakdown locations.

The curved digital OLED panels are designed and validated to meet defined automotive requirements for durability, uniformity, and contrast.

The technology combines innovative design with the hallmark qualities of OLED technology that Audi has continuously refined over the past decade.

Audi TT RS – First OLED rear light in the Audi TT RS

Ten years of OLED expertise in production: Audi continues to advance the technology

The success story began in 2016 with the Audi TT RS. As the first automaker in the world, Audi introduced organic light-emitting diodes (OLEDs) as a production rear-light technology, ushering in a new era of automotive lighting design.

The surface light sources enabled unprecedented uniformity, high contrast, and dynamic lighting scenarios.

Just four years later, the next evolutionary stage followed. In 2020, the digitalization of OLED technology in the Audi Q5 made it possible for the first time to control individual segments and personalize the rear-light signature.

Customers could choose from different digital light signatures and individually configure the lighting design on the rear of their vehicle.

Audi Q6 e-tron – Digital OLED rear light in the second-generation Audi Q6 e-tron

With the second generation of digital OLED technology, Audi continued to advance the technology with the Audi Q6 e-tron in 2024.

The number of individually controllable segments increased tenfold, while new safety functions were added. The communication light also further increased road safety. Integrated warning symbols in the rear light could warn other road users at an early stage about critical situations such as breakdowns, emergency braking, or accident locations.

This generation also includes the proximity-indication function first seen in the Audi Q5, which activates all digital OLED segments to attract attention when other road users approach the stationary vehicle.

Today, ten years after the OLED premiere, the technology has reached its most advanced stage yet with the Audi Q91 and the third generation of digital OLED technology.

It combines emotional design with intelligent safety functions, creating a distinctive brand experience by day and night. The Audi Q91 thus marks a new milestone for the future of automotive lighting.

Audi Q9 SUV – Curved digital OLED rear light 3.0

Third-generation digital OLED technology: greater expressiveness, enhanced safety, and more personalization

The third-generation digital OLED rear lights in the new Audi Q91 feature a total of 512 digital segments distributed across six panels. The world’s first curved digital OLED panel, with 99 segments, is also the largest OLED panel Audi has ever used in a production vehicle.

The high number of segments enables new personalization options. Up to eight digital light signatures are available at the front and rear.

For the first time, the digital light signatures can be displayed not only as static or fully active signatures but also as semi-active signatures. This enables particularly expressive lighting designs with fascinating three-dimensional effects, especially at night.

Here, digital OLED technology offers a key advantage: since OLEDs are surface light sources, they enable lighting designs that are especially homogenous as well as scenarios with a striking three-dimensional effect.

With their third generation, the rear lights become an even more distinctive element of Audi vehicles than ever before.

Digital lighting technologies: light as a means of communication between the vehicle and its surroundings

With the third generation of digital OLED technology, Audi is expanding the ways in which the vehicle communicates with its surroundings.

The rear lights are increasingly evolving into intelligent exterior displays.

By combining digital OLED rear lights with digital Matrix LED headlights, the Audi Q91 features an intelligent lighting system that actively contributes to safety and enables more effective communication between the vehicle and its surroundings.

The advanced turn signal, first introduced in the Audi Q7, makes the Audi Q91 an active participant in traffic. When turning or changing lanes at night, it projects a stylized, dynamic turn signal onto the road.

This allows pedestrians, cyclists, and other road users to see the vehicle’s intended direction change even earlier.

In the new Audi Q91, the digital Matrix LED headlight uses a micro-LED module with 25,600 individual micro-LEDs within a module approximately 13 millimeters wide.

Each micro-LED is about 40 micrometers in size and enables the direct projection of high-resolution light images at night. This allows the system to illuminate the road with particularly high precision and contrast and to adapt the light distribution, which is especially beneficial in poor weather conditions.

The light-guidance functions include lane lighting with orientation lighting, orientation lighting on rural roads, and lane lighting with turn-signal projection on highways.

In addition to the low beam, lane lighting illuminates the lane in which the vehicle is traveling, while projected orientation-light paths indicate the vehicle’s position within the lane proactively.

In narrow construction zones, the system can automatically adjust the light distribution and switch off the lane lighting in favor of the orientation lighting to facilitate lane centering. The assistance functions are available only within the system’s limits and support the driver.

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