The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship is set to race in Cape Town, South Africa for the first time on 25 February 2023, following approval at the FIA World Motor Sport Council meeting today.

Cape Town joins Hyderabad, India, and São Paulo, Brazil, as new cities scheduled to hold races in Season 9 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, which opens in Mexico City on 14 January 2023.

In further updates to the provisional Season 9 calendar, Berlin will now host a double-header race weekend on 22 and 23 April while the two races previously announced for Seoul have been removed from the calendar. Locations for Rounds 10 and 13 in the 17-race season are being finalised and will be announced at a later date.

Season 9 marks the beginning of the Gen3 era in Formula E. The third generation of race car in the championship, the Gen3 is the fastest, lightest, most powerful and efficient electric race car ever built.