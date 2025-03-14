Riders during stage 1 of the 2023 Absa Cape Epic Mountain Bike stage race from Hermanus High School in Hermanus, South Africa on the 20 th March 2023. Photo Sam Clark

The Cape Epic leads through the impressive landscapes of the Western Cape of South Africa once again. The riders will tackle around 603 untamed kilometers and 16.500 meters of climbing consisting of many single tracks and technical terrains. The best mountain biker of all times Nino Schurter (SUI) (multiple Olympic Champion, World Champion and overall World Cup winner in the discipline Cross Country) / Filippo Colombo (SUI) (Junior Cross Country Champion), defending champion Matthew Beers (RSA) / Keegan Swenson (USA), Lukas Baum (GER) (reigning European marathon champion, 2022 Cape Epic winner) / Georg Egger (GER) (2022 Cape Epic winner), Wout Alleman (BEL) (reigning European champion) / Martin Stosek (CZE) (Marathon Vice World Champion) the world’s best riders will compete against each other in the UCI Men category.

Annika Langvad (DEN)

(5 times Cape Epic winner) / Sofia Gomez Villafane (ARG) (2022 Cape Epic winner), Vera Looser (NAM) / Alexis Skarda (USA) (both 2023 Cape Epic winner) and Rosa van Doorn (NED) / Janina Wüst (SUI) (2022 vice european champion MTB marathon) are the favourites to win the women’s race.

