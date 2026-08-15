Malaysia coach Tan Cheng Hoe admitted he is struggling to handle his team’s injury and availability issues ahead of the ASEAN Hyundai Cup™ 2026 semi-final against defending champions Vietnam on Sunday in Kuala Lumpur.

Tan could be without as many as six of his squad for the first leg of the meeting with the title holders, with Jimmy Raymond, Endrick, Aliff Haiqal and Engku Nur Shakir all ruled out with injury while Wan Kuzain has been recalled by his club in the United States.

Mohamadou Sumareh is also a doubt but, having returned to training, is rated as 50-50 and is expected to undergo a fitness test ahead of kick-off.

“We didn’t have good preparation throughout the week due to injuries to the players but it’s not an excuse,” said Tan. “It’s not easy as a coach to face these problems, the depth of the team is giving me some worries but as a coach I’m still positive.”

Malaysia have a disappointing record against Vietnam over the last decade with the nation’s last win against the Golden Star Warriors coming in the semi-finals of the 2014 ASEAN Championship.

Tan, however, is taking inspiration from a more recent instance of an underdog springing a surprise result against a more fancied opponent.

“Cape Verde playing against Spain (at the FIFA World Cup) and Spain is the favourite team but they could hold them 0-0. That is the motivation,” he said.

“As a coach in football nothing is impossible when you have the right moment, the right timing. Everything can go right for you if you score a goal at the right time.

“We need to really focus on the transitions of the Vietnam team because they are quick and fast with good combinations, strong physically especially Nguyễn Xuân Son and (Nguyễn Đình Bắc).

“They will give us some tough times but I’m sure our defenders will be ready for the situation because this is all about the challenge and belief in yourself. We have nothing to lose, we will have to prepare our very best.”

In contrast Kim Sang-sik declared his squad to be fully fit ahead of the meeting, which is the first in the knockout rounds between the two nations in the competition since Vietnam defeated the Malaysians in the 2018 final.

“It’s a semi-final so the match won’t be easy,” said Kim. “It’s also an away match so we have to try our best to perform well and the players have to get used to a new style of grass.

“The Malaysia squad are using 4-4-2 tactics and I know they have good balance. They’re a good team but we will try to analyse their weaknesses, prepare for the match and bring a positive result from tomorrow’s match.”

The Vietnamese, who will host the second leg in Hanoi on Wednesday, will take an imposing record into the clash, with Kim’s side not losing since a 2-1 defeat to Thailand in September 2024.

“Being unbeaten in 22 matches is a good record but we have to maintain this record because it’s historic,” said Kim.

“Every single player has to do their best. The record is good, but every single match is more important than this history. The players want to keep improving and developing as players themselves.” – aseanutdfc.com

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