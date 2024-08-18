Home 2024 ACLTwo group stage draw finalised 2024Football ACLTwo group stage draw finalised August 18, 2024 5 Share FacebookTwitterWhatsAppEmailPrint Exciting match-ups and titanic battles are on the cards after teams found out who their opponents are following the group stage draw of the AFC Champions League Two™ 2024/25 on Friday. Four groups in the East and West respectively will house the 32 teams competing for the ultimate prize of being the inaugural winners of this brand new competition. For more, please click on https://www.the-afc.com/en/club/afc_champions_league_two/news/acltwo_group_stage_draw_finalised.html #AFF #AFC Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... - Advertisement - RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR 2024 Matsuyama on the cusp of FedEx St. Jude Championship glory 2024 Glandon and the finale on Alpe d’Huez 2024 Game on: Bagnaia tied at the top after Sprint win as Marquez blows podium MOST POPULAR Matsuyama on the cusp of FedEx St. Jude Championship glory August 18, 2024 Glandon and the finale on Alpe d’Huez August 18, 2024 Game on: Bagnaia tied at the top after Sprint win as... August 18, 2024 Matsuyama cruises into joint lead at FedEx St. Jude Championship August 17, 2024 Load more - Advertisement - HOT NEWS 2024 Trackhouse Racing sign Ai Ogura for 2025 and 2026 MotoGP™ seasons 2024 ACL Elite league stage hopefuls learn opponents 2024 Magnificent Five head into FedExCup Playoffs after conclusion of Wyndham Championship 2024 Audi A5: efficient and sustainable production in Neckarsulm