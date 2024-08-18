Exciting match-ups and titanic battles are on the cards after teams found out who their opponents are following the group stage draw of the AFC Champions League Two™ 2024/25 on Friday. Four groups in the East and West respectively will house the 32 teams competing for the ultimate prize of being the inaugural winners of this brand new competition. For more, please click on https://www.the-afc.com/en/club/afc_champions_league_two/news/acltwo_group_stage_draw_finalised.html
