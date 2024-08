Turkmenistan’s Altyn Asyr FC and Kuwait SC of Kuwait were the final teams to confirm their places in the AFC Champions League Two™ 2024/25 group stage after winning their respective Preliminary Stage 1 ties on Wednesday.

Altyn Asyr defeated India’s East Bengal 3-2 in a thrilling match while Kuwait SC beat Al Ahli of Bahrain 1-0.

For more, please click on https://www.the-afc.com/en/club/afc_champions_league_two/news/acltwo_teams_decided.html

#AFF

#AFC

