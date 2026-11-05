Following exte consultation with the Local Organising Committee (LOC) of the AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027™ and the Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF), the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) have confirmed that the upcoming edition of Asia’s crown jewel, originally to be held from 7 January to 5 February 2027, will now take place from 23 December 2027, to 21 January 2028.

The Organising Committee for AFC Asian Cup approved to reschedule the flagship national team tournament in light of the current exceptional circumstances arising from developments in the region, including substantial logistical complexities and travel disruptions.

The new dates of the tournament will be presented to FIFA for approval.

For more, please click on https://www.the-afc.com/en/national/afc_asian_cup.html/news/important-update-afc-asian-cup-saudi-arabia-2027%E2%84%A2

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