The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) have issued an Expression of Interest (EoI) invitation to all the AFC Member Associations (MAs) to host the AFC Asian Cup 2023™.

Following China PR’s decision to withdraw as hosts of the AFC Asian Cup 2023™, the recent 32nd AFC Congress 2022 had provided the mandate to the AFC Administration to define the terms and requirements of an expedited bidding process to find a replacement host for the competition.

For more, please click on https://www.the-afc.com/en/national/afc_asian_cup/news/afc_invites_interest_to_host_afc_asian_cup_2023%E2%84%A2.html

#AFF

#AFC

