Southeast Asia made noticeable strides in 2022, in AFC Competitions as well as in upholding the AFC’s mission of undertaking effective social responsibility campaigns and Shaikh Salman showed his appreciation for the efforts displayed by the Member Associations (MAs) and the AFF.

