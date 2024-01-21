The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) have announced Pepperstone, a globally recognised Forex (FX) and Contracts for Difference (CFD) broker, as its Official Regional Partner for the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023™ in China PR, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and Vietnam.

AFC General Secretary Datuk Seri Windsor John said: “The AFC are pleased to welcome Pepperstone as a regional partner of the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023™. This partnership underscores the ever-growing prestige of the Continent’s most prestigious men’s tournament, and we thank Pepperstone for their belief in Asian football.”

For more, please click on https://www.the-afc.com/en/national/afc_asian_cup/news/afc_welcomes_pepperstone_as_afc_asian_cup_qatar_2023_official_regional_partner.html

