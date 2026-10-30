World Rugby, the Government of Samoa, Lakapi Samoa and the Samoa National Olympic Committee have agreed a process to ensure Samoa and its players continue competing at the sport’s highest levels during a governance review.

The statement below is being issued to clarify the agreed future arrangements for rugby in Samoa following inaccurate recent reporting on the matter.

World Rugby, the Government of Samoa, Lakapi Samoa and the Samoa National Olympic Committee have agreed a process to ensure Samoa and its players continue competing at the sport’s highest levels during a governance review. The agreement follows productive meetings in Apia this week led by World Rugby Chair Brett Robinson and Prime Minister of Samoa, Hon. Laaulialemalietoa Leuatea Polataivao Fosi Schmidt.

The agreed steps address concerns about Lakapi Samoa’s governance and administration raised with World Rugby earlier this year by the Hon. Prime Minister on behalf of the Government. Those concerns, and those of other rugby stakeholders, prompted immediate dialogue between all parties to resolve the issues and agree a way forward.

All parties agreed that it was imperative that the union’s high-performance programmes remain unaffected, with Samoa’s national teams committed to participating in Men’s Rugby World Cup 2027, the World Rugby Nations Cup, WXV Global Series Challenger and sevens programmes.

Following constructive dialogue between all parties, the following interim measures will be implemented with immediate effect:

The self-suspension of Lakapi Samoa from the World Rugby Council. This self-suspension can only be lifted by a future request to the Executive Board of World Rugby and a subsequent recommendation to the World Rugby Council.

In any event, the self-suspension shall remain in place during the review processes referenced below.

Appointment of a Samoan-led Independent Review Group, the membership of which shall be agreed by Lakapi Samoa and the Government of Samoa, to review all issues pertaining to the governance of Samoan rugby.

A review of Lakapi Samoa’s compliance with World Rugby’s membership criteria by a World Rugby oversight committee.

Transfer of control and jurisdiction of all matters relating to the high-performance rugby programme in Samoa to the Samoa Association of Sports and National Olympic Committee (SASNOC) with joint oversight from an appointed stewardship group. This group shall be responsible for all matters on and off the field relating to the national teams, including their preparation and participation in global elite competitions such as Men’s Rugby World Cup 2027.

All parties agreed that domestic rugby activities taking place in Samoa shall remain unaffected.

The proactive support of SASNOC in working closely with World Rugby to safeguard player high-performance pathways and opportunities is greatly appreciated by all stakeholders.

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