The Spanish rookie secured his second World Championship, six years after his 2020 Moto3™ title

Albert Arenas has secured the 2026 FIM Supersport World Championship at the Circuito Estoril, adding to his 2020 Moto3™ crown and becoming only the second rider, after Sandro Cortese, to win world titles in both categories.

Arenas also joins an elite group of riders to win the WorldSSP title in their rookie season immediately after competing in Moto2™, following Sandro Cortese (2018), Andrea Locatelli (2020) and Dominique Aegerter (2021).

Arenas took control of the championship early in the season, moving into the lead at the opening round after securing his first WorldSSP victory in Race 2 at Phillip Island.

The title battle remained closely contested, with Jaume Masia taking over at the top of the standings before Arenas reclaimed the championship lead in Hungary.

From there, the AS BLU CRU Racing Team rider maintained his advantage through the remainder of the campaign before sealing the title at the Tissot Estoril Round Round.

With three races remaining, Arenas holds a 89-point advantage over his closest challenger, Valentin Debise (EASTROC ZXMOTO Evan Bros Factory).

His title-winning campaign has so far included 3 victories, and 16 podium finishes, underlining his immediate impact in his first WorldSSP season.

Albert Arenas, AS BLU CRU Racing Team: “It has been super special to come up and start from Race 1, get the first victory, then fight for the lead of the championship and be able to be so consistent. It feels so good and so special to give this title to my team. They did an incredible job throughout the whole season, and it’s amazing to see the hard work they’ve put in, also for Yamaha. I’m super happy about the achievement and, of course, we have three more races and we’ll focus 100% on trying to deliver more performance, but it was a nice, nice championship.”

A second World Championship

Arenas first made his mark in international competition in 2011 before progressing through the European Moto3™ Championship and into the Moto3™ World Championship.

During five seasons in Moto3™, Arenas collected four victories and eight podium finishes, culminating in his first World Championship title in 2020.

He moved to Moto2™ the following year and spent five seasons in the intermediate class before making the switch to WorldSSP for 2026.

His move to the production-based championship immediately reignited his title-winning form. After taking his first WorldSSP victory at Phillip Island, Arenas established himself as a consistent front-runner and ultimately became a World Champion once again in his rookie campaign.

Like this: Like Loading...