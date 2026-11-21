A fine comeback from injury is underway for the #73 whilst it was a Q1 close call for one of our Championship contenders

Sprint winner in 2025 at Portimao but back in action following surgery after the Malaysian GP, Alex Marquez (BK8 Gresini Racing MotoGP) was the fastest on Friday in a strong return to the track. The 2025 runner-up had 0.082s over Fabio Di Giannantonio (Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team) who clinched second whilst Marco Bezzecchi (Aprilia Racing) was one place further back. For the top two in the standings, Champion-elect Marc Marquez (Ducati Lenovo Team) was a solid sixth whilst it was a nervy tenth for Jorge Martin (Aprilia Racing).

EARLY CRASHES: Lecuona and Moreira fall

Not long after the session had started, the yellow flags were out at Turn 3 with Iker Lecuona (Ducati Lenovo Team) tucking the front. He was able to walk away and was soon back out on track whereas a few moments later, Diogo Moreira (Pro Honda LCR) was also on the floor. He fell at Turn 4 but was up on his feet; it was a strong start for the Brazilian, who was sitting second at the time of his crash.

SECOND HALF: Diggia attacks to go P1

Di Giannantonio, as he so often does on Friday, showed his prowess by going into P1 ahead of the chasing pack, led by Alex Marquez and Marco Bezzecchi. The #49 then improved again to a 1’37.432, just shy of a tenth clear of Bez in P2. Elsewhere, Marc Marquez had spent some time at the start of the session outside the top ten but was soon inside the top six and aiming for more, 0.3s away from Di Giannantonio’s top time as we entered crunch time in Practice.

TIME TO ATTACK: the final five minutes

Jorge Martin (Aprilia Racing) was the big name needing a lap time, outside the top ten with just five minutes on the clock. Improvements late on by Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) and by teammate Brad Binder pushed Marc Marquez further back down the order but the reigning World Champion retaliated to go sixth. Elsewhere, at the top, Alex Marquez had gone to P1 on a 1’37.350, just over a tenth away from his brother’s all-time lap record.

CHEQUERED FLAG: Alex Marquez top, Martin scrapes in

The 1’37.350 was enough for the #73 to bolt his name into P1 on his comeback from injury, denying Di Giannantonio and a late-charging Bezzecchi for top spot. Bezzecchi improved on his final flying lap but the Italian couldn’t move up the order. Acosta was the top KTM ahead of Johann Zarco (Castrol Honda LCR), the Frenchman an impressive fifth and top Honda. Marc Marquez sealed sixth ahead of Binder whilst Fermin Aldeguer (BK8 Gresini Racing MotoGP), Raul Fernandez (SuperFile Trackhouse MotoGP Team) and Martin complete the Q2 qualifiers, the #89 in by just 0.101s over Ai Ogura (SuperFile Trackhouse MotoGP Team).

MISSING THE CUT: Ogura headlines Q1 scrap

Despite being close, it wasn’t enough for Ogura who is a star name featuring in Q1, along with Enea Bastianini (Red Bull KTM Tech3) and Moreira. Top Yamaha honours went to Jack Miller (Prima Pramac Yamaha MotoGP) in 14th whilst Jake Dixon (Honda HRC Castrol) impressed with P16, ahead of teammate Luca Marini. Also in action, Pol Espargaro (Red Bull KTM Tech3) a late stand-in for Maverick Viñales was in P20, whilst Lecuona completed the running.

8:40 is the first track action on Saturday, don’t miss it!

MotoGP Practice results from Portimao

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