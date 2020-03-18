Following the imposition of further preventive measures and travel restrictions by several national governments due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has decided today to postpone all AFC Cup 2020 matches until further notice.

The AFC had earlier postponed all AFC Cup West Zone Group Stage matches on March 12, 2020 and the latest decision applies to all matches in March and April across the five AFC zones.

In the meantime, the AFC will closely monitor the situation before deciding when to recommence the 2020 AFC Cup season.

The decision, which was also made in conjunction with the competing clubs and their respective Member Associations, is a precautionary measure to ensure the safety and wellbeing of all participating players and teams, match officials and spectators as well as designed to protect the integrity of the competition.