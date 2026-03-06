Thailand’s Kunlavut Vitidsarn stayed on course for a historic title run while Chinese Taipei’s Lin Chun-Yi also powered into the semifinals after commanding victories in the quarterfinals of the All England Open 2026 on Friday.

Second seed Kunlavut kept alive hopes of becoming the first Thai men’s singles champion in the tournament’s storied history after defeating Indonesia’s Alwi Farhan 21-17, 21-12 in 61 minutes. The former world champion secured his fourth win over the Indonesian youngster, who is still seeking his first victory over the Thai.

Lin, meanwhile, ended Europe’s hopes in the draw with a composed 21-18, 21-14 victory over France’s Christo Popov in 51 minutes. The Taiwanese controlled the tempo throughout with precise court coverage and sharp attacking play to seal his place in the last four, where he will meet Kunlavut.

In women’s singles, defending champion An Se-young continued her dominant run, defeating Indonesia’s Putri Kusuma Wardani 21-11, 21-14 in just 39 minutes.It was An’s ninth straight win over the Indonesian, while extending her remarkable winning streak to 35 matches now. The victory also marked An’s fifth consecutive All England semifinal appearance.

An next face long-time rival Chen Yufei of China in what will be a blockbuster semifinal clash — their first meeting at this stage this year. The pair are locked at 14-14 in their career head-to-head record.

Chen booked her place in the semifinals with a 23-21, 21-11 victory over Thailand’s Pornpawee Chochuwong in 51 minutes, extending her dominance over the Thai to 16 wins from 17 meetings.

In the men’s doubles, Malaysia’s world No.2 pair Aaron Chia/Soh Wooi Yik advanced to the semifinals after defeating compatriots Man Wei Chong/Tee Kai Wun 21-16, 20-22, 21-14 in an all-Malaysian men’s doubles quarterfinal.

The victory, which kept alive their hopes of capturing their maiden All England crown, pits them against China’s Chen Bo Yang/Liu Yi, who defeated Indonesia’s Muhammad Rian Ardianto and Rahmat Hidayat 21-16, 21-10.

The mixed doubles encounters saw France’s Thomas Giquel/Delphine Delrue delivering a major upset, defeating second seeds Jiang Zhen Bang and Wei Ya Xin 21-16, 21-16.

The win marked the French pair’s first victory over the Chinese duo in three meetings and kept European hopes alive in the discipline. They face defending champions Guo Xin Wa/Chen Fang Hui in the semifinals.

Earlier, the Chinese pair defeated Indonesia’s Amri Syahnawi and Nita Violina Marwah 21-17, 18-21, 21-15.

Quarterfinal Results – March 6 (Session 1)

Men’s Singles

Lin Chun-Yi (TPE) bt Christo Popov (FRA) 21-18, 21-14

(2) Kunlavut Vitidsarn (THA) bt Alwi Farhan (INA) 21-17, 21-12

Women’s Singles

(1) An Se-young (KOR) bt (6) Putri Kusuma Wardani (INA) 21-11, 21-14

(3) Chen Yufei (CHN) bt Pornpawee Chochuwong (THA) 23-21, 21-11

Men’s Doubles

Chen Bo Yang/Liu Yi (CHN) bt Muhammad Rian Ardianto/Rahmat Hidayat (INA) 21-16, 21-10

Aaron Chia/Soh Wooi Yik (MAS) bt Man Wei Chong/Tee Kai Wun (MAS) 21-16, 20-22, 21-14

Women’s Doubles

(4) Baek Ha Na/Lee So Hee (KOR) bt (5) Yuki Fukushima/Mayu Matsumoto (JPN) 21-18, 21-7

Mixed Doubles

Ye Hong Wei/Nicole Gonzales Chan (TPE) bt Pakkapon Teeraratsakul/Sapsiree Taerattanachai (THA) 21-15, 21-12



(6) Guo Xin Wa/Chen Fang Hui (CHN) bt Amri Syahnawi/Nita Violina Marwah (INA) 21-17, 18-21, 21-15

(5) Thomas Giquel/Delphine Delrue (FRA) bt (2) Jiang Zhen Bang/Wei Ya Xin (CHN) 21-16, 21-16

Like this: Like Loading...