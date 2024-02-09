Reigning European champion Wout Alleman (BEL) wins the men’s race with an extremely strong time of 44:20 minutes. The German 2021 World Champion Andreas Seewald finishes just 11 seconds after the Belgian.

Sergio Mantecón Gutierrez (ESP) set an exceptional time of 44:52 minutes, making him the first rider to stay under 45 minutes. In the end, however, it was only enough for 3rd place.

In the women’s race, Sweden’s Terese Andersson takes the day’s victory with a time of 56:06 minutes and a sensational final sprint. Janina Wüst (SUI) comes in second, just 19 seconds behind, and her Buff Megamo team colleague Rosa Van Doorn from the Netherlands completes the podium, 32 seconds behind.

STAGE 1 – MEN STAGE 1 – WOMEN 1. WOUT ALLEMAN (BEL) 00:44:20 1. TERESE ANDERSSON (SWE) 00:56:06 2. ANDREAS SEEWALD (GER) 00:44:31 2. JANINA WÜST (SUI) 00:56:25 3. SERGIO MANTECÓN GUTIÉRREZ (ESP) 00:44:52 3. ROSA VAN DOORN (NED) 00:56:38

