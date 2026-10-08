Malaysia’s national Para athletes have received a strong show of support from Allianz Malaysia Berhad (Allianz Malaysia), the main partner of the National Sports Council (NSC)’s Para Programme, as they prepare to represent the nation at the upcoming Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Para Games.

Allianz Malaysia Chief Executive Officer, Sean Wang, along with NSC Director of Para Division, Shukri Harun, visited the athletes at the Malaysia Paralympic Sports Excellence Centre in Kampung Pandan, Kuala Lumpur yesterday.

Sean thanked the athletes for their commitment to the country and expressed Allianz Malaysia’s support for the Nagoya-bound contingent.

“Our national Para athletes are just over a week away from their latest campaign to wrest honours for Malaysia. They have been tireless in their pursuit for glory and have sacrificed extensively to prepare for the Asian Para Games. We wanted to express our profound appreciation personally to them today,” Sean said after speaking to the Para athletes.

“Allianz Malaysia has always been extremely proud of our Para athletes and their achievements. We are confident they will produce their best performances in Japan and we look forward to celebrating their continued success,” he added.

Sean, accompanied by senior representatives from Allianz Malaysia and the NSC, observed the athletes during training sessions across badminton, powerlifting, swimming and boccia.

A total of 72 Malaysian Para athletes will be participating in 10 sports at the Asian Para Games, which is set to take place in Nagoya, Japan from 18 to 24 October 2026.

In addition to its partnership with the NSC, Allianz Malaysia is a sponsor of the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) and BAM players, and also works closely with the Sportswriters Association of Malaysia (SAM).

At the grassroots level, Allianz Malaysia works with the Ministry of Education’s Sports, Co-curricular and Arts Division to support the next generation of badminton talent through the Allianz Junior Badminton Championship (AJBC).

Introduced in 2022, the AJBC is a nationwide programme held across 10 rounds, including Sabah and Sarawak, giving aspiring young badminton players the opportunity to compete and discover their potential. With no entry fees, the AJBC helps make competitive badminton more accessible to youngsters from various backgrounds.

On the global stage, Allianz is the official Worldwide Insurance Partner of the Olympic and Paralympic Movements, complementing a broader portfolio of sports partnerships and programmes around the world.

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