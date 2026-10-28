AUSTIN, TEXAS – OCTOBER 24: Second placed and 2026 F1 Academy Champion Alisha Palmowski of Great Britain and Campos Racing (21) celebrates with Isack Hadjar of France and Oracle Red Bull Racing Laurent Mekies, Team Principal of Oracle Red Bull Racing Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing and her team during the reverse grid race of F1 Academy Round 5 at Circuit of The Americas on October 24, 2026 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

Red Bull Racing Academy Programme driver secures F1 Academy title in Texas, becoming first Red Bull Academy Programme driver to win the championship.

Alisha Palmowski has been crowned F1 Academy Champion for 2026, sealing the title at the Circuit of The Americas in Austin, Texas, during the United States Grand Prix weekend.

The 20-year-old Briton clinched the championship in the Reverse Grid race after finishing P2, completing a remarkable second season in the series and making history as the first driver from the Red Bull Academy Programme to win the F1 Academy title. Alisha seals the title with three races to go.

Alisha’s journey to the F1 Academy title began in karting in 2018, where she twice finished as Junior Vice Champion in the Daniel Ricciardo Series (2020 and 2021).

She then recorded 10 podiums in the Ginetta Junior Championship before being named a BRDC Rising Star in 2024.

She also made an impressive single-seater debut that year, scoring three wins, two pole positions and 11 podiums to finish as GB4 Championship Vice Champion.

The results earned her a Wild Card appearance in the F1 Academy round in Lusail, where she finished fifth in the only race held that weekend.

Her performances earned her a call-up to the Red Bull Academy Programme ahead of the 2025 season, and she made an immediate impression in her rookie F1 Academy campaign with Campos Racing.

The British driver won the Reverse Grid Race on her series debut in Shanghai and went on to record four podium finishes, finishing fifth in the Drivers’ Championship with 73 points.

Alisha’s growing control, confidence and pace earned her a second season racing in Red Bull colours with Campos, and she immediately announced her title credentials with pole position and a P2 finish at the season opener in Shanghai.

She stepped up her challenge at the next round in Montreal, again taking pole position and claiming victory in two of the weekend’s three races.

A third win followed in the Feature Race at Silverstone, in front of her home crowd, before she claimed her fourth victory of the season in the Zandvoort Feature Race.

With four pole positions and five podium finishes heading into Austin, Palmowski arrived in Texas with a 48-point lead in the standings and, with a champions drive from P8 to P2 in the Reverse Grid race put the title out of reach.

Alisha Palmowski, F1 Academy Champion and Red Bull Racing Academy Programme driver, said: “It’s incredible. Honestly, I don’t know what to say. I’m just trying not to cry.

There has been so much hard work going on behind the scenes, not just from myself, but from all the people behind the camera that you don’t see. They’ve lived it day and night with me throughout the whole year. We’ve worked so hard as a team, Campos Racing and Red Bull Racing, and we’ve really left no stone unturned. It’s been a really special journey.

I started racing when I was eight or nine years old and it was just me and my parents. My dad was my mechanic, and my mum came to every single race I’ve ever done. They’ve made so many sacrifices and really put their lives on pause to allow me to live my dream. I’m just so glad to repay them.

I’ve learned so much in the last 18 months to two years with Red Bull Racing. I’ve learned about things I didn’t know I didn’t know, so I’ve developed so much, not only as a driver but as a person as well. I think I’ve matured so much in the last 12 months and, yeah, it’s just a dream come true.”

Laurent Mekies, CEO and Team Principal of Oracle Red Bull Racing, said: “First of all, congratulations to Alisha on winning the F1 Academy Championship. This is a fantastic achievement and one she thoroughly deserves after an outstanding season.

Ever since joining the Red Bull family two years ago, she has consistently demonstrated the qualities we value most in young drivers: exceptional talent, a strong work ethic and a relentless desire to improve. She has represented our colours superbly in F1 Academy, and this title is the result of the commitment, determination and professionalism she has shown throughout her journey.

Alisha joined us with immense natural ability and has continued to develop every aspect of her driving, refining her speed, racecraft and consistency along the way. F1 Academy has provided an important platform for that development, and she has made the most of every opportunity.

We are incredibly proud of what she has achieved and look forward to continuing to support her as she takes the next steps in her career.”

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