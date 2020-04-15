Amy Harrison is on the move, with PSV Vrouwen confirming the signing of the Westfield Matildas midfielder.

Harrison comes off a history-making season with the Western Sydney Wanderers, with the 23-year-old instrumental in helping the Wanderers to their first-ever Westfield W-League finals appearance.

Playing every match in the 2019/20 Season, Harrison is excited to join the Dutch side following the resumption of the Eredivisie.

“I’m obviously super excited,” Harrison told matildas.com.au .

“I guess it’s a little strange at the moment being so excited. However, when that green light does come, and I can get there, it’s just exciting thinking about it all.”

For more, please click on to https://www.myfootball.com.au/news/harrison-heads-eredivisie-leaders-psvhttps://www.myfootball.com.au/news/harrison-heads-eredivisie-leaders-psv

