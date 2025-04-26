Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) made it another season clean sweep when they added the Malaysia Cup to the Charity Shield, the FA Cup, and the Malaysia Super League titles to their collection.It is the third time that JDT have won the quadruple after doing it in 2022 and 2023.In the final tonight at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil, it was Sri Pahang who took the lead through T. Saravanan in the 14th minute before Bergson Da Silva converted a penalty in the 53rd minute to put both teams back on level.However, Arif Aiman Hanapi would turn out to be the hero for JDT when he nailed the 74th minute winner. #AFF#FAM

