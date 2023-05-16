The national sepak takraw squad claimed another silver after finishing second in the men’s inter-regu event at the 2023 SEA Games today.

In the match against defending champions Thailand at the NSTC Basketball Hall, the national regu of Mohammad Syahir Rosdi, Amirul Zazwan Amir and Mohamad Azlan Alias began on the wrong footing when they lost the first set 12-21.

However, the Malaysians bounced back to take the game to a decider when they defeated the Thai regu of Kritsanapong Nontakote, Pattarapong Yupadee and Thawisak Thongsai 23-21 in the second set.

In the decider, the Malaysian regu’s game crumbled as the Thais dominated the proceedings to romp home 21-13. In their second match, the national team had no problems defeating hosts Cambodia 21-7, 21-11. Malaysia then completed their fixtures with a 21-11, 21-16 win over Singapore to confirm silver medal.

Cambodia and Singapore shared bronze in the four-team event.

The national men’s squad ended their campaign in the biennial Games this time with four silver medals in team regu, inter-regu, doubles and chinlone (same stroke) and two bronze medals in chinlone (non-repetition and linking).

