|Dates have been announced for the 58th Congressional Cup regatta and Ficker Cup qualifier hosted by Long Beach Yacht Club: with Congressional Cup slated April 18 to 22, 2023 preceded by the Ficker Cup April 13 to 15, 2023.
In making the announcement 2023 Chair Bob Piercy said, “I am both honored and a bit intimidated to be chairing this esteemed, world-class event. The Congressional Cup is known as an elite competition and LBYC, the past chairpersons and volunteers have raised the bar even higher. However, after working on the Executive Board for the past four years, I am ready and eager to take on the challenge of the 58th Congressional Cup regatta!”
The Congressional Cup has been regarded as the ‘grandfather of match racing’ since 1965. The event established LBYC as an innovator in the game of match racing; pioneering on-the-water umpiring and setting a world-wide standard that endures today.
As a paragon on the global match racing circuit and Championship level stop on the World Match Racing Tour, the Congressional Cup is guaranteed the hottest sailing talent and action on the waters of Long Beach each year.
The format for Congressional Cup 2023 will continue as a 10-team, double round robin series, followed by semi- and petit finals, with a final stage to determine the victor of the trophy and prestigious Crimson Blazer.
In Congressional Cup 2022 Ian Williams (GBR) evened the score on decades-long rival Taylor Canfield (USA) when he triumphed in the finals after a lively five-day series in breezy conditions. Williams now matches Canfield with five Congressional Cup titles each – and fans hope both will return for another raucous bout of competition