A double from Arif Aiman Hanapi led Malaysia past Bangladesh 3-0 in their opening game of Group A, Division 1 of the FIFA ASEAN Cup 2026 at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta.

The 24-year-old striker found the back of the net in the 18th minute before doubling the advantage for Malaysia in the 38th minute.

Recently naturalised Bergson Da Silva then finished things off with the third goal of the game with a turning finish in the 52nd minute.

In the meantime, host Indonesia underlined their intent to win the inaugural FIFA ASEAN Cup 2026 by defeating Singapore 2-0 in the other match of the group.

Persib Bandung midfielder Ragnar Oratmangoen opened the scoring in the 15th minute, and Ole Romeny sealed the win with a second goal in the 74th minute.

Photos Courtesy #FAM #FAS

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