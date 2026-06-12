With just over a month to go to the ASEAN Hyundai Cup 2026, the several friendlies played over the last week showed teams are gearing up well for the biennial championship.

Several positive results pinpoint that the upcoming 15th edition of the hugely popular football tournament in the ASEAN region will perhaps be the most competitive yet.

Cambodia have been making confident strides over the past year, and their 2-0 win over Hong Kong showed that they are on the right track.

In front of over 20,000 fans at the National Olympic Stadium, the Cambodians chalked their first-ever win over Hong Kong with goals from midfielder Yudai Ogawa (45th+2) and striker Sieng Chanthea (50th minute).

Over in Jakarta at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium, Indonesia beat the higher-ranked Mozambique 1-0, with the only goal of the game coming off striker Ole Romeny in the 12th minute.

At the Jinhua Sports Centre Stadium, seven-time ASEAN champions Thailand held off host China to a scoreless draw as they look to regain the crown they lost to Vietnam at the last edition.

In the duel between two ASEAN teams at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila, the Philippines walked away 5-1 winners over Myanmar.

Tabinas brothers – Jeff and Paul – were on target in the 45th and 54th minute before Sebastian Rasmussen fired a brace (80th and 90th) and Andre Leipold added another in the 89th minute for the win.

Myanmar’s only goal came through Win Naing Tun in the 82nd minute.

Earlier, the Philippines had also beaten Guam by the same 5-1 scoreline to ensure their win of the Tri Nations Cup.

#AFF

Photos Courtesy #FFC #PFF

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