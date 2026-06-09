A 2-2 draw was enough for Australia to win Group C as Cambodia sneaked into the semifinals of the ASEAN U19 Boys’ Bank Sumut Championship 2026 following the end of the group stage tonight at the Sumatera Utara Main Stadium in Deli Serdang.

It took just three minutes for Australia to take the lead through Marcus Edward Neil, as Alexandro Diogo Nunes then doubled the advantage in the 18th minute.

However, Cambodia did not give up going into the second half as Sokea Sreng narrowed the gap at the hour mark before Lewis Domenic Marinucci’s own goal in the 82nd minute gifted Cambodia the draw and a place in the knockout stage in two days.

In the semifinals, Thailand will take on Cambodia while host Indonesia will entertain Australia.

#AFF

Photo Courtesy #FFC

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