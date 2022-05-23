The Asian Tour is excited to announce its long-awaited comeback in Chinese Taipei for a two-week swing in September.

Following a three-year absence, the Mercuries Taiwan Masters and the Yeangder Tournament Players Championship (Yeangder TPC) are returning to the Asian Tour’s 2022/23 schedule.

Although they’ve gone ahead on the domestic Chinese Taipei circuit in the past two years, it was in 2019 that the prestigious tournaments were last part of the Asian Tour, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Linkou International Golf and Country Club will stage the US$500,000 Yeangder TPC from September 22-25.

The following week (September 29-October 2) the Mercuries Taiwan Masters will take centre stage at its regular host venue, the historic Taiwan Golf and Country Club. Boasting an all-time high of US$1 million in prize money, it will be the most lucrative professional men’s golf tournament in the country.

In 2019, Yikeun Chang became the first Korean to lift the Yeangder TPC title when it celebrated its 10th consecutive edition on the Asian Tour.

Meanwhile, Thai Suradit Yongcharoenchai won the 2019 Mercuries Taiwan Masters, his maiden Asian Tour victory. Chinese Taipei brothers Wang Wei-hsuan and Wang Wei-hsiang have won the last two editions on their domestic circuit in 2020 and 2021 respectively.

Cho Minn Thant, Commissioner and CEO, Asian Tour, said: “We are very thankful to the sponsors and organisers of these respective events for their unwavering support and strong commitment, despite the challenges we have faced from the pandemic over the last two years.

“With the return of these two outstanding longstanding events to the Asian Tour and the addition of several new events, the season looks like it will boast its strongest-ever schedule. Chinese Taipei has always been a regular stop on the Asian Tour and we look forward to working with the domestic Tour once again and see familiar faces like Mr. Wong (Mercuries) and Mr. Hsu (Yeangder) who have supported us over many years.”

More updates for the 2022/23 schedule to follow.

Like this: Like Loading...