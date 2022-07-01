An appearance worth seeing at Goodwood: Four weeks after its overall victory at the Nürburgring 24 Hours, Audi Sport Team Phoenix’s Audi R8 LMS made an appearance at Goodwood. At the legendary Festival of Speed, Audi Sport driver Pierre Kaffer showed the GT3 sports car, which had been left in its original patina, to a large audience during demonstration drives. The event combines historic with modern racing and has long enjoyed cult status among a worldwide fan base.

Undefeated in Poznaň: The third weekend of the Eset Cup produced the maximum result for Audi’s customers in Poland. Marcin Jedlinski won the first sprint on the Poznaň circuit in the Audi R8 LMS from Olimp Racing with an 11.8-second advantage. Third place went to Robin Rogalski from Team Seyffarth Motorsport, who also drove an R8 LMS. In the 60-minute endurance race that followed, Rogalski prevailed by 5.2 seconds at the head of the field. The weekend was rounded off by a second sprint victory in the Central European racing series. Rogalski was again invincible, crossing the finish line with a 12.1-second lead.

The two Austrians advanced from grid position six in the Audi R8 LMS to third place. This marked the first podium finish for the Eastalent Racing Team. In the second race, Thierry Vermeulen achieved his best result in the ADAC GT Masters so far. At his home race, the Dutchman improved from the fourth starting position to second place together with Audi Sport driver Mattia Drudi for Car Collection Motorsport.

But the headlines of the race were written by Kim-Luis Schramm and Audi Sport driver Dennis Marschall: From eighth place on the grid, the two Rutronik Racing drivers improved to second place in rain that had fallen shortly before the race started. Simon Reicher and Norbert Siedler also had reason to celebrate.

High-tension in the ADAC GT Masters: After three of seven rounds of the German GT3 racing series, there is a tie at the top of the standings between Audi privateer Jusuf Owega and his rivals Christian Engelhart/Güven Ayhancan in a Porsche. In the first of two races at Zandvoort, Owega and Audi Sport driver Ricardo Feller completed a closed Audi trio at the finish – the two drivers of the Montaplast by Land-Motorsport team finished from sixth on the grid in fourth position behind two other R8 LMS cars.

Privateer Vincent Kolb and Audi Sport driver Frank Stippler brought home another trophy for Scherer Sport Team Phoenix. The two Germans steered their Audi R8 LMS to third place overall.

A BMW team put Rast under pressure in the closing stages, but the three-time DTM champion held on. He outpaced his pursuers in the heavy traffic of still 94 competitors at the end and crossed the finish line with a lead of 4.6 seconds. For the German and his Polish teammate, it was the first overall victory in a round of the NLS.

First victory of the season in the Nürburgring Langstrecken-Serie: Scherer Sport Team Phoenix experienced a dream weekend at the third event of the popular racing series on the Nordschleife. Polish privateer Kuba Giermaziak, together with René Rast, managed a narrow victory in a thrilling 4-hour race.