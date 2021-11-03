These include the tubular frame designs from the DTM (2004 to 2011) as well as the sheet steel chassis in rallycross (2017 to 2018) and the CFRP monocoques in the LMP sports cars (1999 to 2016), in the DTM touring car (2012 to 2020) and in single-seater racing in Formula E (2017 to 2021). Hardly any other automobile manufacturer has realized so many programs with such breadth and success.

“The structural design of the frame incorporated methods and findings that we have honed over decades in many disciplines,” says Axel Löffler, Chief Designer RS Q e-tron.

Audi additionally protects the drivers with panels made of composite materials in the spaces between the frame. These components made of carbon fiber-reinforced plastic (CFRP), in some cases supplemented by the tear-resistant Zylon, prevent the penetration of sharp and pointed objects from outside. Likewise, they protect the drivers and co-drivers from any problems with the high-voltage system.