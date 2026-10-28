Audi is taking a major step in its global growth strategy with plans to establish its first U.S. production site in Georgia. The company intends to invest around $4 billion and create approximately 4,500 jobs.

Construction of the plant, designed for an annual production capacity of up to 200,000 vehicles, is scheduled to begin in 2027, with production planned to start in the early 2030s.

With premium SUVs tailored to North American customers and manufactured locally, Audi aims to unlock significant growth potential in one of the world’s most important premium markets.

The planned investment intends to mark a long-term commitment to the United States and to establish North America as a third major pillar of Audi’s global production network alongside Europe and China.

Growing in America, for America

As the world’s second-largest premium market, the U.S. offers significant growth potential for Audi. Establishing local production is a key element of a broader growth strategy focused on customer needs, a compelling product portfolio and a more competitive business model.

The planned investment is part of a long-term strategy for profitable growth.

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“We have much greater ambitions for Audi in America. The United States is one of the world’s most important premium markets, and we have not yet realized our full potential. We are determined to change that — with premium products, a stronger brand and a competitive local production base. This is about building a stronger Audi business in America — not only about building a factory.” – Gernot Döllner, Chairman of the Board of Management of AUDI AG

Building Audi’s first U.S. production site

Georgia combines an investment-ready site, skilled workforce, established automotive supplier network and strong logistics infrastructure.

The Middle Georgia Mega Site also provides the flexibility and space for future expansion.

The plant will be designed around Audi’s future manufacturing requirements, with a focus on efficiency, flexibility and the ability to respond to evolving customer needs and market demand.

Gerd Walker – Member of the Board of Management of AUDI AG Production and Logistics

“Building a new plant from the ground up allows us to rethink manufacturing from day one. We can design highly efficient and flexible production processes, integrate advanced technologies and develop a strong local supplier network. Our ambition is to establish a benchmark for premium manufacturing that strengthens Audi’s global production network.” – Gerd Walker, Member of the Board of Management of AUDI AG for Production and Logistics

With approximately 4,500 planned jobs, the investment is also expected to create opportunities for suppliers, service providers and training partners in the region.

“Georgia has built a reputation as a place where global companies come to shape the future of their industries. Audi’s decision to establish its first American manufacturing plant here is another defining moment in that journey. We are proud to welcome one of the world’s most iconic automotive brands to Georgia. Together, we have an opportunity to create lasting economic prosperity, open new doors for our communities and help shape the next generation of American automotive manufacturing.” – Brian P. Kemp, Governor of Georgia

Strengthening Audi’s global competitiveness

A stronger presence in North America will help Audi build a more balanced and resilient global business, reduce exposure to trade and currency risks, and create additional opportunities for profitable growth.

Germany and Europe will remain the industrial backbone of Audi, with their engineering expertise, technological capabilities and production competence.

The expansion in North America complements the existing production network and supports Audi’s long-term ambition to strengthen its competitiveness worldwide.

Manfred Döss – Chairman of the Supervisory Board of AUDI AG

Audi’s future will not be secured by cost reductions, increased efficiency and outstanding technology alone. We need the courage to invest, to pursue new opportunities and to make decisions that will shape our company for decades to come. This planned investment demonstrates our determination to do exactly that.” – Manfred Döss, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of AUDI AG

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