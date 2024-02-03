Experience history through vehicles from Audi’s historical collection, lectures at the Audi museum mobile, and events around the world

From Aspen to Zwickau: Audi Tradition presents automotive treasures

Audi Tradition is poised to participate in over a dozen international events in 2024 as the classic car season begins. Mainstays of the event calendar include the Goodwood Festival of Speed in England (July 11–14), two classic car rallies at Audi’s home sites – the Donau Classic (June 20–22) in and around Ingolstadt and the Heidelberg Historic (July 11–13) in Neckarsulm – as well as the Sachsen Classic in Dresden and Zwickau (August 15–17).

For 2024, the Audi museum mobile, as always, has a varied program in store. In addition to special exhibitions on the history of aerodynamics, the museum of the brand with the four rings will continue its series of lectures and again take part in International Museum Day (May 19) and the Night of the Museums (September 7).

For Audi Tradition, the 2024 event season kicks off early this winter: The Ice Race in late January in Zell am See, Austria, will be followed by the Bremen Classic Motorshow (February 2–4), where Audi Tradition will showcase a first-generation Audi RS 4 Avant at a joint booth with the Volkswagen Group brands. Visitors can head there for advice on spare parts for their classic cars.

One weekend after the trade fair, Audi Tradition will be on the road in the Rockies and the Alps: An Audi 90 quattro IMSA-GTO and Michèle Mouton’s 1985 Audi Sport quattro S1 Pikes Peak will represent Audi Tradition at the Aspen Ice Race (February 8–10). The historic Histo-Monte winter rally will take place simultaneously, taking participants on the trail of the legendary Monte Carlo Rally.

At the event, Walter Röhrl will pilot the Audi Sport quattro S1 E2, the original rally car he drove in the 1986 Monte Carlo Rally. Röhrl will start in Cannes and cross the Col de Turini on stages 8 and 9 before meeting the fans waiting for the four-time Monte winner and the other riders at the finish in Monaco.

Two weeks later, Audi Tradition will take to the ice again at “The Ice” (February 24–25) in St. Moritz, Switzerland. One week later, at the “Amelia Car Week” (February 29 – March 3), Audi Tradition will present the Sport quattro S1 Pikes Peak, in keeping with the Pikes Peak theme.

There will also be several highlights for spring and summer on the Audi Tradition calendar. In mid-May, in partnership with Audi France – and with beautiful, streamlined Wanderer and Horch vehicles in tow, Audi Tradition will head to the Vintage Revival Montlhéry (May 11–12) on this circuit south of Paris.

At the Goodwood Festival of Speed (July 11–14), Audi Tradition will enter and present numerous racecars and legendary drivers from Audi’s Le Mans and rallying past. Reminiscent of Audi’s rallying era of the 1980s, Audi Tradition will join this year’s Eifel Rallye Festival (August 15–17) in Daun and treat fans and spectators to a journey back in time through the history of rallying.

The International Edelweiß Bergpreis on the Roßfeld in Berchtesgaden (September 27–29) will round off the event season. In keeping with the theme “Racecars of the Stuck family”, Audi Tradition will enter an Auto Union Type C racecar with dual tires

