Herve Poncharal, GASGAS Factory Racing Team Principal: “I have been following Augusto for a few seasons now and we already discussed moving up to the higher class two years ago but he was not ready yet for the big jump. When we met again recently, it appeared very clear that he was prepared to come to MotoGP. I am excited about next season because our garage will have a mix of experience and youth through Pol and Augusto. They are both Spanish and will work in a positive and constructive way and this is what we have been looking for. Welcome to MotoGP Augusto, keep calm and focus on your Moto2 championship. We will be waiting for you in our garage on Tuesday following the Valencia GP for your first MotoGP test.”