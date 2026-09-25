The CommBank Socceroos have drawn 1-1 with World No.5 Brazil after a spirited performance against the five-time World Champions in Townsville on Friday evening.

Nestory Irankunda scored a stunning free kick to give Australia the lead in the second half before Brazil broke Australia’s hearts with a set piece equaliser from one of the final actions of the game.

For more, please click on https://socceroos.com.au/news/commbank-socceroos-draw-1-1-world-no5-brazil-after-irankunda-stunner

Photo Courtesy #FootballAustralia

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