Australia exited the quarterfinal of the AFC Asian Cup 2023 in dramatic fashion earlier this morning when South Korean superstar Son Heung-min fired in a late freekick for the latter’s 2-1 win in extra-time at the Al Janoub Stadium.

The Tottenham Hotspur forward hauled the Taeguk Warriors back into the game after Craig Goodwin had given the Australians a 42nd minute lead with a close-range volley.

For more, please click on

https://www.the-afc.com/en/national/afc_asian_cup/news/korea_republic_fight_back_to_edge_australia_in_thriller.html

#AFF

#AFC

#FootballAustralia

Like this: Like Loading...