The CommBank Socceroos have retained the Soccer Ashes after a convincing 3-1 victory over New Zealand in Auckland.

Mohamed Toure scored the first two goals of his international career, both assisted by midfielder Connor Metcalfe, while Nestory Irankunda scored one of his own in an energetic performance from Australia.

It concludes this year’s Soccer Ashes, with the Socceroos winning 4-1 on aggregate across the two legs.

