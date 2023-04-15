Youngsters Aira Azman, Noor Ainaa Amani Ampandi and Yasshmita Jadishkumar have made the cut to the PSA World Championships, slated for 3-11 May 2023 in Chicago, USA.

21-year-old Noor Ainaa, who had already won two titles in a row on the Professional Squash Association (PSA) Tour, was the first to earn her ticket after an impressive 6-11, 11-5, 11-9, 11-6 victory over Germany’s Katerina Tycova in the qualifying final in Birmingham.

Noor Ainaa, who is currently ranked 83rd in the world, first defeated Egyptian teenager Nour Heikal 11-4, 11-4, 11-6 before overcoming Germany’s 65th-ranked Saskia Beinhard 11-8, 11-6 , 11-5 to advance to the final.

Following Noor Ainaa’s success, Aira (ranked 67th) was the third seed in the qualifiers, beating Australian Alex Haydon 11-6, 11-3, 11-8 in the semi-finals before defeating Egyptian Menna Hamed 11-8, 11 -6, 11-4 in the final.

The third Malaysian to make it to the world meet was 18-year-old Yasshmita, who beat senior compatriot Chan Yiwen 8-11, 7-11, 11-8, 11-9, 11-6 in the final.

The three will join S. Sivasangari (world No. 23), Rachel Arnold (No. 25) and Aifa Azman (no. 26) in the women’s division.

Two other Malaysians – veteran Ivan Yuen and Ng Eain Yow (world No. 21) – will be in the men’s division.

