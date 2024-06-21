Frank Stippler has set a new lap record on the Nürburgring-Nordschleife with a preproduction model of the RS 3 product upgrade1. The Audi Sport racing and development driver clocked an impressive time of 7:33.123 minutes, beating the current fastest lap time in this class by more than five seconds. Further proof that the enhanced top model from the A3 series is once again the fastest compact car. The record was made possible by the optimized cornering behavior, enabling the new RS 31 to deploy its agility even earlier and in a more controlled manner, as Frank Stippler explained: “That was the key to our success. The new RS 31 turns in more willingly at corner entry thanks to fine-tuning – including brake torque vectoring – which allows the vehicle to be positioned earlier and better for corner exit from the apex, at the latest. The result is a lower steering angle from apex to corner exit, which leads to less friction and earlier acceleration, allowing you to carry more momentum and speed onto each subsequent straight.”The basis for the vehicle’s exceptional driving dynamics is the interplay between the torque splitter with its fully variable torque distribution between the rear wheels, the electronic stabilization control, the wheel-selective torque control (brake torque vectoring), and the RS sports suspension’s optional adaptive dampers. The modular vehicle dynamics controller now connects the data from all components relevant to lateral dynamics with even greater sensitivity thanks to an enhanced algorithm.Power is still provided by the legendary five-cylinder engine with 400 PS and 500 Nm torque1. In combination with the Pirelli P Zero Trofeo R semi-slick tires, the 19-inch ceramic brake system, the RS sports suspension with adaptive damper control, and the optimized chassis setup, the 2.5 TFSI now propels the RS 31 even more spirited around bends. All underscored by its distinctive deep-throated roar, thanks to its signature 1-2-4-5-3 firing sequence.The upgraded production model of the RS 31 will be available to order from the end of August and will be at dealerships starting October. Subject to change without notice.Final values will be available at the official start of communication on August 20, 2024.

1. Audi RS 3