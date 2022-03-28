Melbourne Victory claimed a gutsy 2-1 win over Sydney FC to seal a second straight Liberty A-League Championship.

Like last year, Sydney finished top of the table this season and had home advantage but the A-League Women Premiers were pipped by defending champions Victory in the game which mattered most.

In front of 5,027 fans for Sunday’s Grand Final at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium, Victory withstood a relentless attacking onslaught from Sydney’s frontline trio of Princess Ibini, Cortnee Vine and Remy Siemsen to win the club’s fourth championship.

For more, please click on https://keepup.com.au/news/back-to-back-alw-champs-victory-conquer-sydney-again

