The #63 puts in an imperious Sprint with a close finish at the front as Bezzecchi slides out on Saturday.

Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) took his first Tissot Sprint win of the season in style at Brno, off the line like a rocket and holding off some serious pressure from behind to the line. From pole position, Ai Ogura (SuperFile Trackhouse MotoGP Team) was forced to settle for second by just two tenths at the flag, with Marc Marquez (Ducati Lenovo Team) completing the Saturday rostrum.

Off the line it was a pure drag race as Bagnaia got the best start on the front row, from P3, and Ogura the worst from pole position, leaving the #63 in the lead and the #79 forced the settle into second. They held position ahead of some shuffling behind, with Fabio Di Giannantonio (Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team) picked off by Marc Marquez ahead of some early drama. Diogo Moreira (Pro Honda LCR) slid out on Lap 1 followed swiftly by Maverick Viñales (Red Bull KTM Tech3) in separate incidents, leaving a little gap where each had been. Riders ok.

At the front, Bagnaia was setting the pace with around half a second in hand ahead of Ogura, but the gap behind them was starting to stretch further. Marquez was holding on ahead of Diggia, however, with Championship leader Marco Bezzecchi (Aprilia Racing) next up. Behind him, Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) was homing in on Jorge Martin (Aprilia Racing).

Fireworks soon set off there by mid-distance as the two swapped positions not once nor twice, with Acosta eventually getting the deal done but not losing the close company from the #89. He held on for another couple of laps before his Sprint came to an early end, the #37 sliding out at Turn 11. Rider ok and ready to reload for Sunday.

Meanwhile at the front, what had been a growing gap between Bagnaia and Ogura was shrinking by four to go – and the Japanese rider was bringing company in the form of Marc Marquez as he started to eat up the metres. The trio looked on to decide the podium between themselves, with Di Giannantonio not quite able to bring himself back into contention from fourth.

Suddenly, more drama hit – this time for Bezzecchi. From a solid fifth, the championship leader suddenly slid out at Turn 3, losing the valuable points and promoting teammate Martin, just behind him, to the top five.

There were no such dramas for the race leaders. Onto the last lap, Bagnaia led Ogura led Marquez, with little to choose between them as the concertina made its way around Brno. As the metres ticked down though it was Ogura making the gains, with Marquez watching a duel for the win slowly pull away. But Ogura was forced to endure the same as Bagnaia kept it tidy as ever, giving no opportunity for the Japanese rider to create a move. The #63 crossed the line with just over two tenths in hand, supreme on Saturday.

Ogura takes second on a weekend that has seen him go fastest on Friday and take his maiden pole, and he’ll be aiming for more on Sunday. Marc Marquez takes third place ahead of Di Giannantonio, with Martin completing the top five on Saturday before he serves his double Long Lap on Sunday.

Raul Fernandez (SuperFile Trackhouse MotoGP Team) came home sixth ahead of a charge up the order from Red Bull KTM Tech3’s Enea Bastianini into P7, with Fermin Aldeguer (BK8 Gresini Racing MotoGP) and Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) completing the points scorers – denying Joan Mir (Honda HRC Castrol) the opportunity by just a tenth.

That’s a wrap on Saturday action, with more to come on Grand Prix Sunday. Don’t miss it as the field reload at the Monster Energy Grand Prix of Czechia! – www.motogp.com

FULL RESULTS – CZECH GP SPRINT

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