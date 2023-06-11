The Tissot Sprint at the Gran Premio d’Italia Oakley kept MotoGP™ fans on the edge of their seats as a freight train of riders hurtled under the looming clouds threatening Saturday’s perfect dry running.

With all the 2023 big hitters in the mix it was a tall order for Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) to take victory as closest challenger Marco Bezzecchi (Mooney VR46 Racing Team) was right on the tail of the #1 to the flag. The battle for 3rd went down to the wire as well as Prima Pramac Racing had their own duel, Jorge Martin just fending off his teammate Johann Zarco.