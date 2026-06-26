The #63 will move to create an all-Italian Aprilia lineup alongside Bezzecchi next year.

It’s confirmed: Francesco Bagnaia has signed a four-year contract with Aprilia Racing, starting in 2027! The Italian rider will compete on the RS-GP alongside Marco Bezzecchi, completing the all-Italian MotoGP line-up of the Noale-based manufacturer.

The signing of Bagnaia represents another step for Aprilia Racing, as the arrival of a two-time MotoGP World Champion will further strengthen the team and adds even more star power ahead of the 2027 technical regulation changes.

Bagnaia made his Moto3 debut in 2013, won the Moto2 Championship in 2018 before moving up to the premier class and then taking two consecutive MotoGP titles in 2022 and 2023. He has also achieved a total of 41 victories, 86 podium finishes, and 35 pole positions – a record that places Bagnaia among the most successful Italian riders in the top class, behind only Giacomo Agostini and Valentino Rossi.

Massimo Rivola, CEO of Aprilia Racing: “Michele Colaninno and I share the same vision of supporting Italy, which is why we both thought of Marco and Pecco together for the next chapter of Aprilia Racing. Bagnaia’s arrival is a confirmation of the value of Italian sport, which in recent months has distinguished itself on the world stage thanks to the achievements of Kimi Antonelli in Formula 1, Jannik Sinner in tennis, and Federica Brignone at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026. That is why welcoming Pecco fills us with pride and gives Italian sport a further boost internationally. We will give him and his family a warm welcome, but first we will try to beat him! Having a multiple World Champion is a responsibility we can’t wait to take on.”

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