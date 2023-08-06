Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) Sng Wei Ming won the Men’s Singles title of the Petronas National Under-18 Championships 2023 after beating Datu Anif Isaac Asrah in the final here this morning at the Kedah BA Hall in Alor Star.

The 18-year-old Wei Ming ranked the tournament’s 5/8th was just in his element as he made short work of the effort of Datu Anif from Sabah 21-17, 21-11 in 35 minutes.

In the Women’s Singles final, top ranked Ong Xin Yee from BAM was made to work her for the title this year when she was stretched to the rubber by a determined Oo Shan Zi.

Fourth seed Shan Zi, also from BAM, had to concede the first set 19-21 to Xin Yee before the latter then stormed back to win the next two sets 21-14, 21-8 in the hour-long duel.

Xin Yee would then go on to take the title in the Women’s Doubles as well, where as the top pair alongside partner Carmen Ting Wei Wen, they powered past second seed Chong Jie Yu-Lai Ting Cen 21-12, 21-14.

It was basically the same story In the Men’s Doubles, with the No. 1 pair of Kang Khai Xing-Aaron Tai Wei Qin facing little difficulty to snuff out the challenge of Goh Shao Tang-Ng Jhi Hao, who were ranked third.

Khai Xing-Aaron Tai won the Men’s Doubles crown 21-17, 21-13.

For Aaron Tai, he would pocket another title to his name when he captured the Mixed Double crown with partner Chan Wen Tse.

However, the second-ranked Aaron Tai-Wei Tse were made to work hard for their win after losing the first set 17-21 to third seed Kang Khai Xing-Clarissa San Yee Wen.

But Aaron Tai-Wei Tse came back to win the next two sets 21-17, 21-12 for the well-deserved victory.

