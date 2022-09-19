Friendly fire among the Ducatis in an Aragon GP which began with mayhem and turned into a classic

Enea Bastianini (Gresini Racing MotoGP™) has beaten Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) to victory by just 0.042 seconds in the Gran Premio Animoca Brands de Aragon but that was just one talking point in an astonishing MotoGP™ race.

Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team) made his competitive return at MotorLand Aragon and the eight-time World Champion unwittingly set off what could prove a season-defining moment when Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP™) crashed heavily on Lap 1.