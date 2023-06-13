Defending champions Bluewave Chonburi and Hongyen Thakam are setting the pace after just four matches into the Futsal Thai League 2023.

And this week, Chonburi walked away 3-1 winners over Nonthaburi as Hongyen Thakam beat Rajnavy 4-1.

After four matches into the new season, Chonburi have hauled in perfect 12 points from four matches played – the same as second-placed Hongyen.

FUTSAL THAI LEAGUE 2023

RESULTS

Chonburi 3-1 Nonthaburi

Black Pearl 1-1 Kasem Bundit

Rajnavy 1-4 Thakham

Thammasat 5-2 Suratthani

Rajabhat Phetchaburi 6-0 Thai Army

North Eastern University 1-9 Bangkok Bts

Port FC 5-1 Cat FC

